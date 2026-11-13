Las Cruces has some solid sales and customer-focused roles right now, from hands-on parts sales to big-ticket B2B deals. If you like talking with people and closing business, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mesilla Valley Transportation (Border International)

Mesilla Valley Transportation (Border International) Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right truck parts, answer questions, and suggest add-ons that keep their rigs running. This role is great if you enjoy building long-term customer relationships and like the idea of steady hours plus 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime after 40 hours

Monday–Friday, , overtime after 40 hours Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person for contractors renting tools and equipment, handling inbound leads, building customer relationships, and keeping projects moving. Nice fit if you like a fast pace, clear weekday schedule, and perks like full medical, dental, vision, PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, gym stipend, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Territory includes Las Cruces, NM (plus Albuquerque & Santa Fe)

Territory includes (plus Albuquerque & Santa Fe) Type: Full-time, outside B2B sales

Base Salary Range: $60,600 – $91,000

On-target annual earnings: $127,600 – $164,000+ with commissions

Pure new-business role selling AT&T wireless, fiber, internet, and more to medium-sized companies. Ideal if you have 3+ years of quota-carrying telecom sales, love hunting for new logos, and want strong upside pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, generous PTO, and big employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.