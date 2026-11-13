Las Cruces has some solid front-line retail roles open right now, with big-name employers hiring for flexible shifts and growth-minded team members.

Below are several customer service and retail jobs you can apply for today.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers check out smoothly at Sprouts’ self-checkout lanes. You’ll keep lines moving, answer questions, fix scanning or payment issues, and keep the area clean. Perks include competitive pay, store discount, flexible schedules, 401(k) with match, paid time off options, and DailyPay access so you can get your earnings faster.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

Front-of-store role where you ring up customers, keep shelves stocked, help with photo services, and support online order pickup. Good fit if you like a mix of customer interaction and light stocking, with benefits available and a clear retail career path.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #806

Location: 571 Walton Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Salary: $14 – $27/hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Work in grocery and household goods, stocking shelves, building seasonal displays, and helping customers find what they need. Comes with health, financial, and paid time off benefits, plus Walmart-paid education programs (from high school to bachelor’s degrees).

If one of these feels right, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.