Las Cruces food and hospitality spots are busy and hiring. Good mix of steady full-time work and a flexible temp role if you want extra income.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership at a busy sports bar, helping run daily operations and support the team. Great fit if you love the food & beverage world and are ready for the next step in your career.

Employer: Heritage Assisted Living & Adult Day Care

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid training, employee discount, flexible schedule

Cook daily meals for residents in an assisted living community, with a focus on safe, consistent, home-style food. Good for someone organized who wants steady hours plus benefits and likes making a direct impact on people’s day.

Employer: Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Location: Las Cruces, NM – Mesilla Valley Mall

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (depending on hours): Employee discount, sick pay, paid time off, holidays, 401(k) with match, and health benefits for 30+ hours

Make drinks, run the register, and keep the café looking sharp inside a busy bookstore. Great if you enjoy customer interaction, want flexible shifts, and like the idea of growing into a Senior Barista role.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.