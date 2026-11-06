🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Roles Now Hiring in Las Cruces

Las Cruces healthcare is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and home health are all adding staff. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or mental health, there are solid options here.

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Southern New Mexico / Ernest Health)

Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Southern New Mexico / Ernest Health) Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation with shift differentials)

Hands-on bedside role in an inpatient rehab setting, helping patients regain independence after major illness or injury. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO from day one, wellness programs, and career ladders for PCTs.

Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Southern New Mexico / Ernest Health)

Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Southern New Mexico / Ernest Health) Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation with shift differentials)

Very similar inpatient rehab PCT role with the same Ernest Health system, focused on direct bedside care under RN supervision. Good fit if you have CNA/PCT experience and CPR and want strong benefits, wellness perks, and growth paths.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

Location: Las Cruces, NM (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $2,315 per week (package based on 8-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week)

13-week travel contract doing mammography in a daytime schedule. You’ll handle patient positioning, image quality, equipment checks, and work closely with radiologists, with premium travel pay and a tax-free stipend to be determined.

Employer: Renew Counseling

Location: Las Cruces, NM (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (W-2 or 1099; part-time options noted)

Salary: $50,000 – $88,000 per year

Provide individual, group, and family therapy for all ages using evidence-based care. Offers flexible schedule, paid time off, CEU stipends, supervision and professional development, and options for telehealth and in-person sessions for LCSW, LPCC/LCPC, or LMFT.

Employer: Dona Ana County Crisis Triage Center

Location: Las Cruces, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed (competitive, with benefits)

Behavioral health RN role in a crisis triage setting, supervising LPNs/CNAs and managing meds, assessments, and care plans for patients in psychiatric/addiction recovery. Offers comprehensive benefits, and they actively encourage veterans and military spouses to apply.

Employer: MountainView Regional Medical Center

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

PRN RN role in Interventional Radiology at a 168-bed acute care hospital. You’ll assist with procedures, meds, and monitoring while earning 401(k) eligibility and NM earned sick leave for PRN staff—nice if you want flexibility and hospital experience.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN role focused on documentation quality, training, and coaching home health clinicians (SOC, ROC, recerts, evaluations). Comes with generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and education/scholarship opportunities, ideal if you have Medicare home health or hospice experience and like teaching.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.