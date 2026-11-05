🚔 Las Cruces Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Las Cruces has some solid options right now if you’re looking to work in safety and security. Here are a few roles with steady hours and clear requirements.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Las Cruces, NM (88001)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.65/hour, weekly pay

Work armed security for a high-profile client, handling patrols, access control, CCTV and alarm monitoring, and incident reports. This role is a fit if you have 2+ years armed security, military, or law enforcement experience, an armed guard license, and can pass firearms and safety certifications. Benefits include health insurance, retirement plans, paid training, and employee discounts.

Employer: Target

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.25/hour

Help keep guests, team members, and products safe at the local Target store. You’ll greet guests, respond to incidents, use video surveillance, document cases, and help prevent theft while using de-escalation skills. Must be 18+ with a high school diploma or equivalent, able to work flexible shifts (nights/weekends/holidays), stay on your feet, and lift up to 40 lbs. Target offers a range of benefits depending on eligibility.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.