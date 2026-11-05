💻 Las Cruces IT Jobs: Multiple NASA-Focused Roles $90K–$200K+

Las Cruces tech is buzzing, especially around NASA’s White Sands Complex. If you’re into networks or software leadership, there are some serious career moves here.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: White Sands Complex / Las Cruces, NM (hybrid; must live near a NASA site)

(hybrid; must live near a NASA site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,300 – $166,850

Senior network role supporting NASA’s Office of the CIO, with a big focus on Cisco wireless, RF design, and Zero Trust security. You’ll lead design, optimization, and troubleshooting of large enterprise Wi‑Fi, use tools like Cisco Catalyst Center, ISE, Splunk, Ekahau, and act as a technical advisor to NASA customers. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain Public Trust are required.

Employer: Peraton

Location: White Sands Complex near Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $216,000

Lead a 30-person software engineering department that keeps NASA’s Space Network and TDRSS ground terminals running. You’ll manage modernization projects (including AI-assisted development), drive agile practices, oversee CI/CD, and brief NASA on progress and metrics. Requires a Bachelor’s in CS/Engineering, 10+ years experience, 5+ years managing 20–30 engineers, U.S. citizenship, and ability to obtain a DoD Secret clearance.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.