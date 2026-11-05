👔 Las Cruces Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Las Cruces has some solid leadership roles open right now, from arts and culture to healthcare and ag business. If you’re ready to step into (or level up) a director or manager seat, these are worth a look.

Employer: NMSU School of Nursing Official Page (University Art Museum, College of Arts and Sciences )

NMSU School of Nursing Official Page (University Art Museum, ) Location: Las Cruces, NM (NMSU main campus)

(NMSU main campus) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications

Lead as the chief executive and artistic head of the NMSU University Art Museum, overseeing collections, exhibitions (9–12 per year), fundraising, and staff. This role blends creative vision with academic and community impact, and works closely with the Dean of Arts and Sciences and NMSU leadership.

Employer: Sonsray Inc

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$95,000 per year + bonus

Run the full operation of an agriculture equipment dealership, including sales, service, parts, and P&L. This is a good fit if you have dealership or equipment industry experience and want strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with employer contributions, paid vacation, and more) plus room to grow with a private, expanding company.

Employer: Border Area Mental Health Services dba Southwest Counseling Center

Location: Las Cruces, NM (with travel to Silver City, Deming, and Anthony)

(with travel to Silver City, Deming, and Anthony) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$75,000 per year

Oversee daily operations across multiple clinics, supervising staff, managing budgets, and supporting patient services in behavioral health. Comes with solid benefits (health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, PTO) and is ideal for someone with healthcare or clinic management experience who likes being hands-on and on the move.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll consider.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.