🚧 Las Cruces Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Las Cruces has some solid hands-on roles open right now, from tower work to electrical and cleared carpentry. Good mix of field leadership, service work, and federal-contract projects.

Employer: ITG Communications, LLC

ITG Communications, LLC Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a tower crew in the field, plan daily tasks, and keep projects on time, on spec, and safe. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years as a tower tech, can manage people and gear, and are comfortable working outdoors and at height.

Employer: IES Residential

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, 401(k) match, PTO, medical, dental, vision, and more)

Field role doing electrical service, maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs in homes and other sites. Great if you have 2–4 years’ experience, a valid license, like solving problems on the spot, and want solid benefits with a large national company.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $48,000 – $83,000

Maintenance carpenter role on a federal/Intel contract, working on framing, drywall, ceilings, tile, and more. You must be a U.S. citizen with an active (or obtainable) TS/SCI with CI polygraph, and you’ll get access to a strong benefits package and long-term project work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.