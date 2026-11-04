👔 Las Cruces NM: Multiple Management Roles, Up to $250K+

Las Cruces has some solid leadership roles open right now, from hands-on local management to high-level regional and data center work.

Below are several executive & management jobs you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into an assistant general manager role running day-to-day operations at a busy moving center. This one stands out for “Hire Fast, Pay Fast”, same-day working interviews, a $100 hiring bonus, and a $300 cash bonus after certification, plus a long list of benefits and growth paths.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Las Cruces, NM (multi-state district role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base salary + profit sharing + bonuses)

Lead operations and growth for Site Solutions branches across New Mexico and nearby states, with up to 60% travel. This role is appealing if you like multi-site leadership, company profit sharing, quarterly bonuses, a vehicle allowance or company truck, and strong benefits plus clear advancement paths.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Listed under Las Cruces, NM ; role supports a project in Corpus Christi, TX

Listed under ; role supports a project in Type: Full-time

Salary: $182,500 – $251,000 base

High-impact leadership role overseeing a large, fast-track data center construction project. If you have 15+ years in heavy construction and want top-tier pay, unlimited U.S. Personalized PTO for exempt employees, 401(k) with stock purchase options, and the chance to lead mission-critical work, this is worth a close look.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.