Adam Schefter identifies which 2 wide receivers could now be traded

There are two wide receivers who seem to be likely to be moved ahead of the trade deadline, according to one NFL reporter.

Wide receivers have been on the move in recent weeks. Davante Adams (Jets), Amari Cooper (Bills), and DeAndre Hopkins (Chiefs) have all been traded. There was chatter that Cooper Kupp could also be traded , but the Rams’ plans appear to have changed.

If Kupp is not moved, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says there are two other receivers who might be: Diontae Johnson and Christian Kirk.

Schefter reports that teams have already reached out to the Panthers about Johnson’s availability. Carolina reportedly is seeking a midround pick in return for Johnson, who has 30 receptions for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. Johnson’s $3.5 million salary makes him a good target for interested teams since he is cheap.

Kirk, 27, is in his third season with the Jaguars and was a big free agent signing by them in 2022. He had 1,108 receiving yards in 2022 with the team and has 25 catches for 320 yards and a touchdown this season.

Kirk is under contract for one more season with the Jags.

In addition to Johnson and Kirk, Jets receiver Mike Williams is said to be receiving some trade interest. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers are active in trade talks seeking receiving help.

