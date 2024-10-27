Michigan, Michigan State players brawl at end of rivalry game

The rivalry game Saturday between Michigan and Michigan State ended in utter chaos.

The Wolverines led the Spartans 24-17 and had possession with just over a minute left in the contest at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Facing 3rd-and-5 at their own 44, Michigan quarterback Alex Orji rushed for eight yards to ice the game. But after Michigan went for the kneel-down to run out the clock, Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland got into it with Spartans defensive end Anthony Jones.

Loveland and Jones first exchanged shoves. Loveland then headbutted Jones, who immediately responded by grabbing his aggressor by the helmet. Players in both yellow and green swarmed the two as the game clock trickled down to zero.

The referees eventually got the game back under control, but not before both sidelines emptied out onto the field.

On-field fracas aside, Michigan has dominated its matchups against Michigan State over the last few years. The Wolverines have won the last three contests and five of the last seven overall. Michigan leads Michigan State all-time 74-38-5.

Michigan State wasted a golden opportunity down 24-17 with 3:02 to play. The Spartans had 1st-and-10 at Michigan’s 21 but were unable to find the end zone and eventually turned it over on downs.

