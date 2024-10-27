Open in App
    • Larry Brown Sports

    Shohei Ohtani suffers shoulder injury sliding into second base

    By Larry Brown,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qeEEd_0wNoHsON00

    Shohei Ohtani suffered a shoulder injury while sliding into second base during Game 2 of the World Series between his Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

    Ohtani was on first base with his Dodgers leading the Yankees 4-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning. Teoscar Hernandez was batting, and Ohtani decided to try to steal second base. He took off but was thrown out by Austin Wells.

    The problem is Ohtani hurt his left shoulder while putting it on the ground to brace himself as he slid.

    Here is another look at the play:

    FOX’s microphones captured Ohtani speaking in Japanese while down at second base. According to Japanese TV stations, Ohtani said “I popped my shoulder out.”

    Ohtani had been 0-for-3 in the game with a walk and a strikeout. He went 1-for-5 in Game 1 of the series.

    The post Shohei Ohtani suffers shoulder injury sliding into second base appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

