Alabama fans said the same thing after Kalen DeBoer chewed out his player

Alabama supporters liked what they saw Saturday from both the team’s players and head coach.

No. 15 Alabama crushed No. 21 Missouri 34-0 in front of a rabid crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide put on a clinic on both sides of the ball and never let their foot off the gas in the one-sided affair.

Despite being up by several scores in the fourth quarter, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer still acted as if his team was in a close contest late. A video of DeBoer went viral showing him chastising Alabama offensive tackle Miles McVay.

Several Crimson Tide fans on X shared the clip and expressed their approval of DeBoer showing that kind of fire even while his team was up 34-0.

DeBoer became the butt of several jokes last week after Alabama’s loss to Tennessee. A few Alabama alumni even expressed their concern over the current state of the program.

The veteran coach and his players clearly heard the criticism and jokes and took their frustrations out on Missouri. Alabama had 486 yards from scrimmage Saturday, which was more than double Missouri’s total of 239. The Crimson Tide’s defense also recorded three interceptions against Tigers quarterback Drew Pyne.

