    Larry Brown Sports

    Alabama fans said the same thing after Kalen DeBoer chewed out his player

    By Renzo Pocholo Salao,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJTkc_0wNnewJp00

    Alabama supporters liked what they saw Saturday from both the team’s players and head coach.

    No. 15 Alabama crushed No. 21 Missouri 34-0 in front of a rabid crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide put on a clinic on both sides of the ball and never let their foot off the gas in the one-sided affair.

    Despite being up by several scores in the fourth quarter, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer still acted as if his team was in a close contest late. A video of DeBoer went viral showing him chastising Alabama offensive tackle Miles McVay.

    Several Crimson Tide fans on X shared the clip and expressed their approval of DeBoer showing that kind of fire even while his team was up 34-0.

    DeBoer became the butt of several jokes last week after Alabama’s loss to Tennessee. A few Alabama alumni even expressed their concern over the current state of the program.

    The veteran coach and his players clearly heard the criticism and jokes and took their frustrations out on Missouri. Alabama had 486 yards from scrimmage Saturday, which was more than double Missouri’s total of 239. The Crimson Tide’s defense also recorded three interceptions against Tigers quarterback Drew Pyne.

    The post Alabama fans said the same thing after Kalen DeBoer chewed out his player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

    Comments / 37

    Add a Comment
    reginald cooper
    12m ago
    no matter how good the coaching is if the players don't take accountability coaching does not matter. if they're on the field just to take up space they're in there for the accolades they're in there for the wrong reason. coaching just opens the door the players have to walk through it.
    Kim Stallings
    14h ago
    I love it ! Coach you show them who's boss ! They looked more like the old Bama teams with discipline ,playing as a team and running the ball. It was a great day seeing the players show respect to theirselves and all of Bama Nation. I hope they continue with it Win or Lose ! Roll Tide
    View all comments

