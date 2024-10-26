Max Holloway had fought 33 times in his professional MMA career prior to Saturday, and he had never been knocked out until now.

Holloway lost to Ilia Topuria in the third round of their fight at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday as Topuria retained his UFC Featherweight Championship.

Topuria caught Holloway with a big right hand with 3:37 left in the third round. That sent Holloway back and on the defensive as Topuria continued to move forward with pressure. Topuria then caught Holloway with a big left hook that sent Holloway to the mat. Topuria jumped on top of Holloway and continued to throw punches until the referee stepped in to call things.

The loss dropped Holloway to 26-8. He had lost seven times previously — six by decision and once by submission. This was his first defeat to come by knockout.

Credit to Topuria for putting Holloway on his heels with his striking. The 27-year-old lightweight is now 16-0 after successfully defending his title for the first time.

The post Max Holloway knocked out for the first time in his MMA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .