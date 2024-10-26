Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Larry Brown Sports

    Max Holloway knocked out for the first time in his MMA career

    By Larry Brown,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9w0d_0wNcie6i00

    Max Holloway had fought 33 times in his professional MMA career prior to Saturday, and he had never been knocked out until now.

    Holloway lost to Ilia Topuria in the third round of their fight at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday as Topuria retained his UFC Featherweight Championship.

    Topuria caught Holloway with a big right hand with 3:37 left in the third round. That sent Holloway back and on the defensive as Topuria continued to move forward with pressure. Topuria then caught Holloway with a big left hook that sent Holloway to the mat. Topuria jumped on top of Holloway and continued to throw punches until the referee stepped in to call things.

    The loss dropped Holloway to 26-8. He had lost seven times previously — six by decision and once by submission. This was his first defeat to come by knockout.

    Credit to Topuria for putting Holloway on his heels with his striking. The 27-year-old lightweight is now 16-0 after successfully defending his title for the first time.

    The post Max Holloway knocked out for the first time in his MMA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

    Related Search

    Max HollowayLarry BrownCombatHollowayTopuriaTwitter

    Comments / 30

    Add a Comment
    Paea Tuukiangaha
    1d ago
    people of Hawaii All mad get over it it was bound to to happen he was going to lose someday Hawaiians ain't the only one is tough
    Louis Llorente
    1d ago
    I didn't think it would happen
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Ilia Topuria makes good on his promise, becomes first man to stop Max Holloway at UFC 308
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Gruesome image reveals why Robert Whittaker quickly tapped against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Watch: Shara 'Bullet' scores KO with double spinning backfist at UFC 308
    theScore2 days ago
    PHOTO: Robert Whittaker Suffers Brutal Jaw Fracture Sending His Front Teeth To The Back Of His Mouth
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    ‘Mike Tyson knocking out Jake Paul is an ‘all-time backfire’
    worldboxingnews.net2 days ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow5 days ago
    Gwen Stefani Said Blake Shelton’s Divorce Announcement Felt Like a ‘Gift’ to Her
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet20 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Country music singer battling cancer at 33 gives major update
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
    MarketRealist6 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com9 days ago
    Suge Knight Reveals What He Believes Will Happen to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs In Prison If He’s Convicted
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    ‘A mill in a week’… Conor McGregor reacts after losing second monstrous bet in a week after UFC 308
    Bloody Elbow2 days ago
    Las Vegas mom-of-two grieving husband killed in hit-and-run finds out he's alive in twist of fate
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    The Night I Was Abducted and Raped by John Wayne Gacy — and How I Escaped with My Life (Exclusive)
    People5 days ago
    Robert Whittaker suffers gruesome facial injury in loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Unbelievable video shows Bears player goofing off during Hail Mary play
    Larry Brown Sports22 hours ago
    VIDEO: “Hawk Tuah” Girl Haliey Welch Got Exposed Online Over Her High School Background
    Total Pro Sports4 days ago
    UFC Fighter Appears To Injure Himself Getting Hyped Up Before Fight, Gets Knocked Out
    BroBible2 days ago
    'Twins' Star Danny DeVito, 79, Reveals Dying Wishes and Philosophy After Being Plagued by Rare Lifelong Growth-Stunting Disease: 'I Don't Celebrate Not Being Clark Gable'
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Actor Reveals He Was Raped and Tortured by John Wayne Gacy
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Retired US Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell hunted down the men responsible for his dog's death in a high-speed car chase
    War History Online25 days ago
    Paige Spiranac Fans Are Drooling Over Her Halloween Costume
    The Spun1 day ago
    Liam Neeson's Lonely Last Days: 'Taken' Star, 72, Declares He's 'Past' Dating 15 Years After Wife's Death — and Declares He's Ditching Action Roles
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Lil Durk Was Allegedly Snitched On By OTF Member Who Wore A Wire Before Florida Arrest
    hotnewhiphop.com3 days ago
    Drew Barrymore Abruptly Rushes Offstage During Henry Winkler Interview After She Starts Choking
    Decider.com3 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani had something under his jacket during Game 3 introductions
    Larry Brown Sports18 minutes ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy