The Seattle Seahawks had a convincing road win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but it may have come at a significant cost.

DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury during Seattle’s 34-14 victory over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The star wide receiver landed awkwardly after he tried to make a leaping catch and was upended early in the fourth quarter. You can see the play here .

Metcalf was later carted to the locker room. The Seahawks were leading by 17 at the time, so it was unclear if the score was a factor in why the Pro Bowl wideout did not return.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Metcalf has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL sprain. The veteran is considered week-to-week.

The Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak with their win over the Falcons. Metcalf had 4 catches for 99 yards and a touchdown in the game, bringing his season total to 35 catches for 568 yards and 3 touchdowns.

It does not sound like Metcalf is in danger of missing an extended period, but the Seahawks have a tough home game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Their offense would take a big hit if Metcalf is unable to play.

The post DK Metcalf in danger of missing time? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .