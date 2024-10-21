Open in App
    • Larry Brown Sports

    DK Metcalf in danger of missing time?

    By Steve DelVecchio,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPFwy_0wGB5UVE00

    Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Seattle Seahawks had a convincing road win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but it may have come at a significant cost.

    DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury during Seattle’s 34-14 victory over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The star wide receiver landed awkwardly after he tried to make a leaping catch and was upended early in the fourth quarter. You can see the play here .

    Metcalf was later carted to the locker room. The Seahawks were leading by 17 at the time, so it was unclear if the score was a factor in why the Pro Bowl wideout did not return.

    On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Metcalf has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL sprain. The veteran is considered week-to-week.

    The Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak with their win over the Falcons. Metcalf had 4 catches for 99 yards and a touchdown in the game, bringing his season total to 35 catches for 568 yards and 3 touchdowns.

    It does not sound like Metcalf is in danger of missing an extended period, but the Seahawks have a tough home game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Their offense would take a big hit if Metcalf is unable to play.

    The post DK Metcalf in danger of missing time? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

