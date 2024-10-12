Open in App
    • Larry Brown Sports

    Titans make significant move with Jamal Adams

    By Grey Papke,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwPhQ_0w4hD4N500

    Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tennessee Titans on Saturday made a significant move with safety Jamal Adams, who has played sparingly for the team to start the season.

    The Titans placed Adams on the reserve/non-football injury list, ruling him out for at least four games. The safety has been dealing with a hip injury since joining the team.

    The move suggests the team sees Adams’ hip issue as fairly significant. Notably, Turron Davenport of ESPN reported that Adams had been frustrated with his lack of playing time, and had hoped to at least contribute in a part-time role. The safety had only played 20 defensive snaps in three games before Saturday’s roster move.

    Adams signed with the Titans in the offseason, and he seemed to be looking forward to playing his preferred role in the team’s defense. Ultimately, the move has not worked out for either side so far.

    The post Titans make significant move with Jamal Adams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

    Comments / 1
    Ray Corbin
    1d ago
    Who ? The check collector? Can’t play
