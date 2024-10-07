Stats show just how improbable Kerry Carpenter’s home run off Emmanuel Clase was

Kerry Carpenter took Emmanuel Clase deep for a massive, game-winning 3-run home run in Game 2 of the ALDS between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians on Monday. The game had been scoreless through eight innings before Carpenter delivered a 2-out, 2-strike home run with 2 runners on to make it 3-0 for the Tigers.

Carpenter got a 94-mph slider from Clase and sent it out deep to right field for the home run:

Nobody in Cleveland saw that coming, and that’s because of how dominant Clase had been in the past.

Prior to Monday, Clase:

– Had not allowed multiple runs in the same game all season.

– Had not allowed a home run to a left-handed hitter all season.

– Had never allowed a 3-run home run.

Yet all that came to an end when Carpenter came to the plate and changed things with a huge home run.

Beau Brieske capitalized on the momentum and sat the Guardians down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 9th to seal a 3-0 win for the Tigers to tie the series at 1-1. Clase might be shell-shocked.

