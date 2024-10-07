Diego Pavia is looking to capitalize on his newfound fame.

Pavia went from being a no-star high school player to leading Vanderbilt to a massive upset win over Alabama on Saturday. The Commodores transfer quarterback went 16/20 for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 56 yards in the surprising 40-35 win over the Crimson Tide.

Pavia also went viral for the postgame interview he gave .

It’s not exactly business-as-usual for Pavia, who is riding high after the win and looking to cash in.

Pavia shared a post on his X account Monday soliciting NIL endorsement deals.

“For NIL inquiries hit my Agent 5055447267,” Pavia wrote on X.

He also shared the catch phrase he delivered in his postgame interview, though he left out a cuss word.

“Vandy we turnt”

Pavia sure has come a long way from when he first graced our pages last year over an incident while he was at New Mexico State .

The post Vandy QB Diego Pavia soliciting NIL deals following huge win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .