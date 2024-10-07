Open in App
    • Larry Brown Sports

    ESPN has hired a replacement for Adrian Wojnarowski

    By Grey Papke,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2350rG_0vxbydgX00

    Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; ESPN logo prior to the 2011 Sugar Bowl between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Louisiana Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

    ESPN has its replacement for NBA insider Anthony Wojnarowski, and they seem to be moving toward the obvious choice.

    Shams Charania has agreed to join ESPN as the new NBA insider, he confirmed Monday. Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports had previously reported that the two sides were in talks and close to an agreement.

    McCarthy added that top ESPN personality Pat McAfee had been a strong backer of Charania and has publicly urged the network to make the hire. This has at least somewhat influenced top ESPN executives, suggesting that McAfee definitely has some level of influence at the network.

    Charania was always the most obvious choice for ESPN after Wojnarowski announced his surprising retirement last month. While the two were rivals on the beat, Charania is essentially the only reporter out there who could consistently match Wojnarowski on the breaking news front.

    ESPN reportedly considered some highly unorthodox options to replace Wojnarowski. Ultimately, they appear likely to go a more straightforward route.

    The post ESPN has hired a replacement for Adrian Wojnarowski appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

