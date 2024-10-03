Open in App
    • Larry Brown Sports

    Missouri QB issues unintentional challenge to Texas A&M fans

    By Steve DelVecchio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpaWK_0vt17ylj00

    Texas A&M is known for having one of the best home-field advantages in college football, and Aggies fans might be motivated to get a little louder than usual on Saturday.

    No. 9 Missouri is traveling to College Station, Texas, this weekend to take on Texas A&M. While discussing the game on Tuesday, Tigers quarterback Brady Cook was asked if he is concerned about the noise his team will have to deal with at Kyle Field. Cook said it can’t be louder than the noise the Missouri coaching staff has thrown at him in practice this week.

    “The noise at practice is actually louder. They put these big speakers pretty much two feet right behind me. You can’t hear anything, it’s loud,” Cook said. “In stadiums, it’s loud but it’s kind of like a surrounding more distant loud, so it’s a little different. I think it’s just as loud or louder or tougher to communicate. So, that’s great work. We’ve been doing that every single rep this week.”

    With a capacity of 102,733, Kyle Field is one of the top-five largest college football stadiums in the country. It gets plenty loud. Anyone who watched the press conference knew Cook did not intend to insult the famous “12th Man” of College Station, but there is little doubt the Aggies will try to use the comments as bulletin-board material.

    Texas A&M defensive lineman Nana Boadi-Owusu shared Cook’s press conference clip on social media and wrote “Bet.” Aggies head coach Mike Elko also made reference to Cook’s remarks.

    “It has been interesting that we’ve had people call out Kyle Field a little bit. I heard their quarterback say today that it’s louder in practice than it is at Kyle Field. To me, that’s a challenge to the 12th Man,” Elko said on Wednesday.

    Missouri enters the game 4-0. Texas A&M is 4-1, and their lone loss came to Notre Dame at Kyle Field in their season opener. Even if Cook meant no disrespect, it is smart of the Aggies to use the quarterback’s comments as fuel to fire up their fans.

    The post Missouri QB issues unintentional challenge to Texas A&M fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

    Comments / 1
    Kimmy
    1d ago
    Get ready dude. The noise at Kyle field can’t be simulated by a mere “speaker” 😂😂😂😂😂get a clue
