Rockies had cool gesture for Charlie Blackmon in his final game

Charlie Blackmon played in the final game of his outstanding MLB career on Sunday, and the Colorado Rockies sent their longtime slugger off with a classy gesture.

Prior to first pitch of their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Rockies had Blackmon trot onto Coors Field in Denver, Colo., all by himself. Players then lined the dugout and applauded as fans in attendance showed their appreciation for Blackmon.

Blackmon spent his entire 14-year career with the Rockies. He finishes with an impressive career batting average of .293 with 227 home runs, 1,805 hits, 801 RBI and an .832 OPS.

The 38-year-old Blackmon was named an All-Star four times, including every year from 2017-2019. Blackmon also won Silver Slugger Awards in 2016 and 2017. He was the National League batting champion in the latter season.

It is rare for a player to spend his entire career with one team in Major League Baseball, so it was nice to see the Rockies acknowledge Blackmon’s contributions to the franchise.

