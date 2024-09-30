Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Larry Brown Sports

    Rockies had cool gesture for Charlie Blackmon in his final game

    By Steve DelVecchio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B13nj_0vojmm3F00

    Charlie Blackmon played in the final game of his outstanding MLB career on Sunday, and the Colorado Rockies sent their longtime slugger off with a classy gesture.

    Prior to first pitch of their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Rockies had Blackmon trot onto Coors Field in Denver, Colo., all by himself. Players then lined the dugout and applauded as fans in attendance showed their appreciation for Blackmon.

    Blackmon spent his entire 14-year career with the Rockies. He finishes with an impressive career batting average of .293 with 227 home runs, 1,805 hits, 801 RBI and an .832 OPS.

    The 38-year-old Blackmon was named an All-Star four times, including every year from 2017-2019. Blackmon also won Silver Slugger Awards in 2016 and 2017. He was the National League batting champion in the latter season.

    It is rare for a player to spend his entire career with one team in Major League Baseball, so it was nice to see the Rockies acknowledge Blackmon’s contributions to the franchise.

    The post Rockies had cool gesture for Charlie Blackmon in his final game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    butterflydefect
    1d ago
    I was there. As a Dodgers fan It was more of a good riddance than a goodbye. I swear that man hit 1000 off of us.
    Anthony Sangiamo
    1d ago
    A CLASS ACT !!!!!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Photo Of Pete Rose The Day Before His Death Emerges
    The Spun1 day ago
    Great photos of Pete Rose circulate in memory of the Hit King
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    First Dominican-born player in MLB dies at 92 years old
    MLB Trade Rumors2 days ago
    Pete Rose’s cause of death has been revealed
    Larry Brown Sports23 hours ago
    MLB making big change for All-Star Game
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Report: Fernando Valenzuela dealing with health issues
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Tom Brady left speechless on Fox NFL Sunday after Terry Bradshaw admits he ‘stole identity’ of legendary NFL quarterback
    The US Sun2 days ago
    'Perfect' Dolphins Cheerleader Goes Viral Before Monday Night Football
    The Spun2 days ago
    Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
    MarketRealist2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Browns rookie hit with 5-game suspension
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Tropical Storm Kirk forms, forecast to become large, powerful hurricane this week: NHC
    fox13seattle.com2 days ago
    Cameron Brink announces big personal news
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Ex-Packers star arrested on charges including ‘extreme DUI’
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Sad Details About The Lives Of HGTV Stars Drew & Jonathan Scott
    The List1 day ago
    Is Travis Kelce 'Fixed'?
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Joel Embiid has made a big change this offseason
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Fired GMA Weatherman Rob Marciano Set to Make a Comeback
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Report: DJ Uiagalelei may be dealing with long-term injury
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Big Ten makes notable change after controversial Michigan-Minnesota ending
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Chris Sale scratched from Braves’ most important game of season
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Carmelo Anthony’s son reveals his top 3 schools
    Larry Brown Sports20 hours ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Busty Sports Influencer Goes Viral For Her “Walking Bets” Gambling Advice
    Whiskey Riff4 days ago
    After Hurricane Helene, new tropical threat looms for Florida, Gulf Coast. What you should know
    Marconews.com2 days ago
    Jealous Laura Loomer Attacks Marjorie Taylor Greene for Her Football Game at Trump’s Side
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Colorado vs. Kansas State: Game time and TV announced
    Colorado Buffaloes On SI2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy