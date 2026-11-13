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Larkspur
⚠️ Nov 12 Perry Park board meeting now in-person only
9 days ago
⚠️ Nov 12 Perry Park board meeting is in-person only
Because of a Microsoft service outage, the Perry Park Metropolitan District Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2026 will not offer Microsoft Teams or phone access.
Meeting details:
- Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- Location: Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Boulevard, Larkspur, CO 80118
- Format: In-person attendance only
If you plan to follow District business or comment in person, you’ll need to go to the country club at the scheduled time.
The agenda and meeting documents are available on the District’s Board Meetings page so you can review what will be discussed before you go.
More Info: ***IN PERSON ONLY***Perry Park Metropolitan Distri...
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