Larkspur neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home office furniture to building materials and kids’ clothes.

Item: 4-piece matching pine corner desk, return, and two filing cabinets

Condition: A few scratches, otherwise very good condition

Details: Corner desk with drawer, return with hidden keyboard pullout, plus two 2-drawer filing cabinets. Nice setup for a student or home office.

Location: Greenbrae-Kentfield, Kentfield, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Girls’ clothes, size medium

Details: Mix of tops, pants, and dresses in various colors and styles. Great if you need to refresh a kid’s wardrobe on a budget.

Location: Greenbrae-Kentfield, Kentfield, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Bamboo clothes hamper (slatted, from Container Store)

Condition: Needs to be reassembled; pieces fit together like a puzzle.

Details: Good for someone handy or who likes small projects. All parts are there; it just needs time and patience.

Location: Hillview, Larkspur, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Two patterned recliner chairs (LazyBoy)

Condition: Okay condition with cat scratch damage; manual push-back style (no handle).

Details: Quality construction and good candidates for reupholstering if you like DIY projects or need comfy chairs you can fix up.

Location: Greenbrae-Kentfield, Kentfield, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Assorted chipboard and purple bath drywall sheet scraps

Details: Good for small construction projects or repairs. The poster asks neighbors to reach out for the pickup address so these don’t go to the landfill.

Location: Greenbrae-Kentfield, Kentfield, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Assorted lumber pieces

Details: Includes a couple of 2x4s (about 12 ft each), a square post, a pressure-treated plank, and a few other pieces. They’ve been stored for a while but never wet. Photos on the listing show what’s available. Quick pickup needed.

Location: Central Larkspur, Marin County, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Larkspur tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.