Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas will host a LaPorte Community Conversation on the 2027 Proposed Larimer County Budget at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2026 at Me Oh My Pie in downtown LaPorte, at the intersection of Hwy 287B and Larimer County Rd. 54G (North Overland Trail). Residents can talk directly with the commissioner and neighbors about county services and other issues. More information: https://t.co/h3jWcmSvQX

This content is adapted from materials provided by Larimer County