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Larimer County

Larimer County seeks comments on Housing Action Plan

6 days ago
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Larimer County is taking public comments on its Housing Action Plan, which aims to increase affordable housing by 3% per year, preserve homes for low- and middle-income households, add more types of housing, and stabilize housing in the community. Residents can ask questions and share feedback at an in-person open house on November 30, 2026, from 5:00–6:30 p.m. at 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins, CO (Boyd Lake Room, Larimer County Administrative Services). View the plan and submit comments here: https://t.co/A62nrZRPGb

This content is adapted from materials provided by Larimer County (County Government)

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