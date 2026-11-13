Largo’s community and healthcare scene is busy right now, with new facilities and programs growing fast. If you’re into helping people and making systems work better, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC)

Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) Location: Largo / Prince George’s County, MD (based at Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex, office in Largo)

(based at Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex, office in Largo) Salary: $62,349 – $110,425 per year (budgeted up to ~$86K, based on experience)

(budgeted up to ~$86K, based on experience) Type: Full-time, in-person

Focus: Adapted aquatics, adapted sports, veterans, and fitness programs for people with disabilities across Prince George’s County.

You’ll plan and run therapeutic recreation programs, supervise staff, and make sure activities are accessible and inclusive. Great fit if you have a background in therapeutic recreation or special education, know ADA requirements, and either hold or can earn lifeguarding/WSI/ACE fitness/CPO certifications.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System – Capital Region Medical Center

Location: Largo, MD

Salary: $40.61 – $60.96 per hour

Type: Full-time

Focus: Advanced, patient-centered case management in a new, state-of-the-art regional medical center.

This role is for an experienced RN case manager who can handle complex clinical and psychosocial cases, lead care planning, and mentor other team members. You’ll coordinate care across settings, support quality projects, and help improve health outcomes for Prince George’s County residents. MD RN license and case management experience are required; national certification is expected.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.