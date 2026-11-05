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🏥 Largo, MD Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings $17–$128K
Largo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big systems investing in new facilities and home-based care. If you’re in nursing or patient support, there are solid options here right now.
Director of Clinical Ops
- Employer: Optum (Amedisys, part of the Optum family)
- Location: Largo, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,424 – $128,136/year
Senior RN leader role overseeing home health and hospice clinical operations. You’ll guide clinical teams, manage quality and performance, and help shape patient-centered care across the care center.
Patient Care Technician - Cardiac Telemetry
- Employer: University of Maryland Medical System – Capital Region Medical Center
- Location: Largo, MD
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: $17.17 – $29.90/hour
Hands-on role on a cardiac telemetry unit, ideal if you’re a CNA or have equivalent training and want stronger clinical skills. You’ll take vitals, monitor changes, and work with a tight, experienced team in a modern regional hospital.
RN Per Diem Level III
- Employer: University of Maryland Medical System
- Location: Largo, MD
- Type: Per diem (48 hours per 4 weeks, mostly weekends)
- Pay: $53.82/hour (per posting)
Flexible RN role for experienced nurses who want premium per-diem pay and weekend shifts. You’ll provide independent patient care, act as a clinical resource, and join unit-level quality and safety projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Largo’s healthcare jobs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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