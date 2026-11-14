Largo neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re doing projects or decorating, these could be a great fit.

Item: Temp car port tarp

Condition: Built for a temporary car port structure (see photos for details)

Location: Largo, near Ulmerton & Starkey (Pinellas County, Florida)

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a tarp that was used for a temporary car port frame. Could be useful for covering a vehicle, tools, or outdoor supplies. Check the photos to see size and wear before you decide.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: T1-11 remnants (siding/wood pieces)

Condition: Various sign extras from projects

Location: Largo, near Ulmerton & Starkey (Pinellas County, Florida)

Source: trashnothing.com

Leftover pieces of T1-11 from past projects. Good for small repairs, signs, or craft projects. Check the pictures to see the sizes and shapes available.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Ducks Unlimited prints

Condition: As pictured

Location: Largo, near Ulmerton & Starkey (Pinellas County, Florida)

Source: trashnothing.com

Art prints related to Ducks Unlimited, as shown in the photos. Nice if you enjoy wildlife or outdoor-themed decor.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Largo tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.