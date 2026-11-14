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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Largo Right Now
Largo neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re doing projects or decorating, these could be a great fit.
Temp Car Port Tarp (Largo near Ulmerton & Starkey)
Item: Temp car port tarp
Condition: Built for a temporary car port structure (see photos for details)
Location: Largo, near Ulmerton & Starkey (Pinellas County, Florida)
Source: trashnothing.com
This is a tarp that was used for a temporary car port frame. Could be useful for covering a vehicle, tools, or outdoor supplies. Check the photos to see size and wear before you decide.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
T1-11 Remnants (Largo near Ulmerton & Starkey)
Item: T1-11 remnants (siding/wood pieces)
Condition: Various sign extras from projects
Location: Largo, near Ulmerton & Starkey (Pinellas County, Florida)
Source: trashnothing.com
Leftover pieces of T1-11 from past projects. Good for small repairs, signs, or craft projects. Check the pictures to see the sizes and shapes available.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Ducks Unlimited Prints (Largo near Ulmerton & Starkey)
Item: Ducks Unlimited prints
Condition: As pictured
Location: Largo, near Ulmerton & Starkey (Pinellas County, Florida)
Source: trashnothing.com
Art prints related to Ducks Unlimited, as shown in the photos. Nice if you enjoy wildlife or outdoor-themed decor.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Largo tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.