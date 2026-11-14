Largo has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at SPCA Tampa Bay and hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA Tampa Bay

Phone: (727) 586-3591

Obsidian is a sleek black kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for. Kittens do best with plenty of playtime and gentle handling as they learn about the world.

👉 Meet Obsidian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA Tampa Bay

Phone: (727) 586-3591

Bo is a handsome tuxedo kitten who will need a patient family to guide him through kittenhood with toys, play, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Bo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA Tampa Bay

Phone: (727) 586-3591

Baja Blast is a striking black-and-white kitten who will thrive in a home that can give her playtime, social time, and a cozy place to nap.

👉 Meet Baja Blast and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: SPCA Tampa Bay

Phone: (727) 586-3591

Damon is an adult cat, which often means a calmer energy and a more settled personality than a kitten. His lower adoption fee makes him a great choice for someone ready to give an adult cat a second chance.

👉 Meet Damon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Largo, FL, please consider visiting SPCA Tampa Bay or calling (727) 586-3591 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.