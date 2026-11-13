Largo’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from big brands and growing companies. Here are a few roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain Location: Largo, FL (hybrid; also has Beaverton, MI option)

(hybrid; also has Beaverton, MI option) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $29.00/hour + up to 10% annual bonus (target $36,400 – $60,320/year total cash)

You’ll manage customer accounts from order to delivery, working with supply chain, manufacturing, and sales to solve problems fast. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of customer service, strong communication skills, and like a mix of independent work and teamwork. Comes with a big benefits package including health, 401(k) with match, pension plan, paid time off, and more.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1712

Location: 990 Missouri Ave N, Largo, FL 33770

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $15 – $28/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Help keep the fashion area stocked, organized, and customer-ready at a busy Supercenter. This role offers flexible part-time hours, performance bonuses, store discounts, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays for approved education programs.

Employer: Kingston Data & Credit

Location: Largo, FL 33770 (in person, hybrid after 90 days)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $2,700 – $3,500/month base + commissions, bonuses, and profit sharing (about $32,000 – $70,000/year depending on performance)

Join a growing credit and collections agency handling third-party collections for national brands. After 90 days, you may move to a hybrid schedule, and the role comes with fully paid health insurance, 10 paid holidays, PTO, 401(k), fitness membership, and a learning budget. Experience with FDCPA or collections and Spanish or French is a plus.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Largo employers are growing, and strong applicants often get a second look.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.