Largo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies all hiring. Here are several solid roles if you want to build or level up a medical career in our area.

Employer: HCA Florida Largo Hospital

HCA Florida Largo Hospital Location: Largo, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support RNs with hands-on patient care—vital signs, mobility, and daily needs—at a 455-bed teaching hospital. No experience is required, and you get access to comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, and more.

Employer: HCA Florida Largo Hospital

HCA Florida Largo Hospital Location: Largo, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Highly specialized role on a dedicated four-physician transplant anesthesia team covering liver, heart, and kidney transplants. Offers an employed W2 setup, up to $100K commencement bonus for cardiac fellowship–trained physicians, 10 weeks of scheduled time off, CME funds, relocation help, and strong retirement benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Largo, FL

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Salary: $16.50–$25.00/hour (base pay range)

Work in a retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support patients at the counter and drive-thru. Part-time but still eligible for benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and discounts, with training provided and a clear path to grow your skills.

Employer: EyeCare Partners / The Eye Institute of West Florida

Location: Largo, FL (plus St. Petersburg & Hyde Park locations)

(plus St. Petersburg & Hyde Park locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Guaranteed base salary plus production bonus (exact amount not listed)

Join a multi-specialty, well-established eye care group with surgery centers and laser eye facilities. Role comes with mentorship, leadership opportunities, CME allowance, licensure and dues reimbursement, and full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to see what’s out there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.