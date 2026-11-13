Largo has some wonderful dogs waiting at SPCA Tampa Bay for a second chance and a loving home. Each pup below has their own story and personality—one of them might be your new best friend.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: SPCA Tampa Bay

Phone: (727) 586-3591

Crunchy is a lovely white young mixed-breed girl with a medium build. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity. With a bit of guidance and routine, she should settle in nicely with a family who can give her time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Crunchy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Golden Retriever mix

Poodle (Standard) / Golden Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: SPCA Tampa Bay

Phone: (727) 586-3591

Daryl is a handsome young Poodle mix (about 52 pounds) with long legs and lots of pep. He loves playing, going for walks, and showing off his enthusiasm. He already walks nicely on a leash and is working on “Down.” He’s smart and eager to learn, but still needs help remembering not to jump when excited. Daryl will do best with an active family ready for training, exercise, and fun.

👉 Meet Daryl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix

Hound (unknown type) mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: SPCA Tampa Bay

Phone: (727) 586-3591

Doc is a 3‑month‑old hound mix puppy who loves playing and exploring. He’s just starting out in life and will need help with potty training and basic puppy manners. If you’re ready for a puppy who’s adorable, playful, and up for adventures, Doc could be a great match.

👉 Meet Doc and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: SPCA Tampa Bay

Phone: (727) 586-3591

Ziggy is a 4‑month‑old Lab mix who absolutely loves belly rubs and soaking up attention. He’s a happy, wiggly puppy with lots to learn, so he’ll need a family ready to work on puppy manners and training. If you want a playful, affectionate pup to grow up with your family, Ziggy is worth a visit.

👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: SPCA Tampa Bay

Phone: (727) 586-3591

Chunk is a big, adult mixed‑breed boy with a sweet personality and a name that fits his sturdy build. He loves spending time with people, getting attention, and showing off his handsome face. If you’re looking for a larger companion with a gentle side, Chunk may be the perfect match for your home.

👉 Meet Chunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Plott Hound / Labrador Retriever mix

Plott Hound / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: SPCA Tampa Bay

Phone: (727) 586-3591

Huck is an adorable 5‑month‑old Plott Hound/Lab mix with a striking brindle coat. He loves having fun and exploring and has a very happy puppy personality. He’ll need a family ready to help him practice his manners, learn new tricks, and grow into the best boy he can be.

👉 Meet Huck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Largo, FL, consider visiting SPCA Tampa Bay to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (727) 586-3591 can help you confirm who’s still available and what to bring for your visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.