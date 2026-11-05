🏭 Largo, FL Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Largo’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with steady openings from big, well-known employers. If you like hands-on work or process improvement, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated Location: Largo, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role builds and assembles electronic components and printed circuit boards, using soldering tools, microscopes, and hand tools. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of PCB/electromechanical assembly and can read blueprints and follow detailed work instructions.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Largo, FL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri 2:30 PM–11 PM + Sat OT as needed)

Salary: $20.55/hour + shift differential + overtime + benefits

You’ll test and inspect products at different stages of production, using gauges and test devices to keep quality on track. Great for someone with HS diploma/GED and 2+ years inspection/production experience who’s okay with physical work in a busy, industrial setting.

Employer: CONMED Corporation

CONMED Corporation Location: Largo, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on sustaining engineering, new product introduction, and continuous improvement in a disposables factory. Ideal if you have a BS in Manufacturing/Mechanical/Industrial Engineering (or similar) and 2–3 years of manufacturing engineering experience, and enjoy optimizing processes, layouts, and tooling.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have related roles open, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.