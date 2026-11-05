🏗️ Largo, FL Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings

Largo’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around power, energy, and grid tech. If you’re into hardware, protection, or power electronics, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hubbell Incorporated (Hubbell Utility Solutions)

Hubbell Incorporated (Hubbell Utility Solutions) Location: Largo, FL (remote role tied to Largo site)

(remote role tied to Largo site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on Beckwith protection products that support grid modernization and smart grid tech. You’ll support OEMs and strategic utility customers, help with product approvals, smart grid lab work, and new applications for protection and control systems.

Good fit if you have:

BS in Electrical Engineering and 5+ years electric utility experience

and Strong knowledge of 3‑phase power systems, protection, and utility telecom protocols (IEC 61850, DNP3, Modbus, etc.)

Employer: EnerSys – EnerSys Advanced Systems (EAS)

EnerSys – EnerSys Advanced Systems (EAS) Location: Largo, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead high‑power PCBA design for aerospace, defense, and medical energy systems in a fast‑paced, high‑tech group. You’ll own designs from concept through production using Altium, with a focus on DC‑DC converters, motor drives, and hybrid energy systems.

Highlights:

Work on high‑voltage / high‑power designs and advanced power electronics

designs and advanced power electronics EAS offers 3+ weeks PTO, 11 holidays, 401(k) match, and comprehensive benefits

Some roles require U.S. Person status under ITAR

Employer: Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated Location: Largo, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and develop electrical and electronic hardware for protection and control products used in electric power systems. You’ll handle analog/digital circuit design, PCB layout, simulation (PSpice), and support products from concept through field testing.

Good fit if you have:

BSEE and 3–5 years in circuit design and PCB layout

and in circuit design and PCB layout Strong skills in Altium Designer and PSpice

and Interest in protection and control for generation, transmission, or distribution

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options and related roles. Don’t wait too long; engineering jobs in Largo tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.