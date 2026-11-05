🏥 Largo, FL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & Support Roles

Largo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both clinical and support staff. If you’re open to travel contracts or hands-on patient support, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Largo, FL

Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts

, 13-week contract, , Estimated Pay: $1,629 per week

Telemetry travel RN role with a big national agency offering day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursements. Good fit if you want solid pay, night shifts, and a change of scenery without a long-term commitment.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Largo, FL

Type: Full-time Travel Contract , about 26 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts (7A–5P)

, about , , Estimated Pay: $2,278 per week

Cath Lab Tech contract with strong weekly pay, day-one benefits, and options for daily or weekly pay. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience and want a longer assignment with travel stipends and CEU support.

Employer: Clean Recovery Centers

Location: Largo, FL, US

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting clients in behavioral health and substance use treatment. You’ll help with daily structure, client monitoring, transportation, and safety—good for someone calm under pressure who wants to be closely involved in client recovery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.