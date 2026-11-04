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Largo
🍽️ Multiple Largo Food Service Jobs With $16–$31/hr Pay
2 days ago
Largo’s food scene is busy, and a few solid kitchen and bakery roles are open right now. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow.
Cake Decorator (Deli/Bakery Associate)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1712
- Location: 990 Missouri Ave N, Largo, FL 33770
- Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)
- Pay: $18 – $31 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady full-time role decorating cakes and helping in the deli/bakery, with strong health, financial, and PTO benefits plus Walmart-paid education programs.
Full Time Cook (Assisted Living)
- Employer: Cabot Cove of Largo
- Location: Largo, FL
- Type: Full-Time
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm
- Pay: $17.50 – $19.50 per hour + $500 sign-on bonus after 90 days
- Why it’s worth a look: Daytime hours and a stable schedule cooking for seniors, with a focus on quality meals and special diets in a 61-unit assisted living community.
Short Order / Line Cook
- Employer: Sports Shack
- Location: Largo, FL
- Type: 30–40 hours/week (in-person)
- Pay: $16 – $20 per hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Fast-paced line cook role with grilling and short-order work, steady hours, and an employee discount, great if you like a busy kitchen and game-day vibes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—open roles like these tend to lead to more chances in the same spot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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