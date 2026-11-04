🍽️ Multiple Largo Food Service Jobs With $16–$31/hr Pay

Largo’s food scene is busy, and a few solid kitchen and bakery roles are open right now. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1712

Walmart Supercenter Location: 990 Missouri Ave N, Largo, FL 33770

Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $18 – $31 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Why it’s worth a look: Steady full-time role decorating cakes and helping in the deli/bakery, with strong health, financial, and PTO benefits plus Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Cabot Cove of Largo

Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL Type: Full-Time

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm

Pay: $17.50 – $19.50 per hour + $500 sign-on bonus after 90 days

+ Why it’s worth a look: Daytime hours and a stable schedule cooking for seniors, with a focus on quality meals and special diets in a 61-unit assisted living community.

Employer: Sports Shack

Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL Type: 30–40 hours/week (in-person)

Pay: $16 – $20 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Fast-paced line cook role with grilling and short-order work, steady hours, and an employee discount, great if you like a busy kitchen and game-day vibes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—open roles like these tend to lead to more chances in the same spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.