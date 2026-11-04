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Largo
🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Largo, FL – From Techs to APRNs
2 days ago
Largo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across many roles. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are some solid full-time options here right now.
Patient Care Tech
- Employer: HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Location: Largo, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports RNs with hands-on patient care—vital signs, mobility, personal care, and keeping rooms safe and stocked. Good fit if you’re early in your career and want strong benefits, education support, and a big hospital system on your resume.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Location: Largo, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll run MRI studies, handle contrast, and work closely with radiologists in a busy imaging department. Requires ARRT, Florida CRT license, BLS, and 1–3 years’ experience; comes with a full HCA benefits package and ongoing clinical education.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $2,278 per week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Largo, FL
- Type: Travel, full-time contract
- Pay: $2,278 per week (40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts)
- Length: 13–26 weeks (listing notes a 26-week, 7a–5p assignment starting 11/23/2026)
Travel (or local) contract for experienced Cath Lab Techs with 40 hours a week and day shifts. Comes with aggressive pay packages, stipends for those who qualify, day 1 medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 support.
Advanced Practice Nurse (APRN)
- Employer: Claremedica
- Location: Largo, FL (Care Center)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Primary care APRN role focused on seniors and Medicare Advantage patients—preventive care, chronic disease management, and closing care gaps. Ideal if you have a Florida APRN license, NP certification (FNP or Adult-Gerontology), 2+ years in adult/primary care, and are comfortable with EMRs and value-based care.
Registered Nurse – Neurosurgery ICU
- Employer: HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Location: Largo, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
ICU RN role in a neurosurgery unit, delivering complex, high-acuity care with strong staffing support and modern monitoring tools. Requires RN license (associate degree), plus BLS and ACLS within 30 days; comes with robust benefits, PTO, retirement match, and tuition/loan assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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