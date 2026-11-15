Laredo’s food scene keeps growing, and H‑E‑B is hiring to keep up. If you like fast-paced work, helping customers, and the smell of fresh bread, these bakery roles are worth a look.

Employer: H‑E‑B 08 (McPherson / Loop 20)

H‑E‑B 08 (McPherson / Loop 20) Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is a bit more advanced: you’ll prepare, package, and merchandise fresh bakery, deli, or prepared foods, help with more complex set-up/clean-up, and keep everything up to food safety and sanitation standards. Good fit if you have 1+ year of experience, like working independently, and don’t mind lifting up to 50–70 lbs in a busy store.

Employer: HEB 08 (McPherson / Loop 20)

08 (McPherson / Loop 20) Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

As a Food Service Rep, you’ll stock and maintain the bakery, take customer orders in person or by phone, and slice, label, and rotate products so everything looks fresh. This is a solid entry role if you’re 18+ with a HS diploma/GED, can handle a fast-paced retail environment, and are ready for food safety training on the job.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.