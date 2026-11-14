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🏥 Laredo, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings with Strong Benefits
Laredo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in clinics and hospitals across town. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.
Nurse Practitioner – Dermatology
- Employer: The Skin Clinics of Texas
- Location: Laredo, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (discussed in interview)
Outpatient dermatology role under Dr. Elbert Belk, focused on exams, derm assessments, treatment plans, and patient education. Great fit if you’re a Texas-licensed NP who wants to build or deepen skills in dermatology in a growing local practice.
Medical Assistant – Dermatology Clinic
- Employer: The Skin Clinics of Texas
- Location: Laredo, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $13.00 per hour starting
Hands-on role helping with patient exams, derm procedures, room prep, and charting in a fast-paced clinic. Good option if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish) and want to grow your skills in a specialty setting.
Obstetrician-Gynecologist (Bilingual Spanish)
- Employer: Protouch Staffing (for an established practice)
- Location: Laredo, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, plus rotating hospital coverage and call
- Salary: Based on experience, plus production incentives
- Benefits: Medical & malpractice insurance, 15 days vacation, CME allowance, license renewal help, relocation assistance
Full-scope OB/GYN with clinic, surgeries, deliveries, and hospital rounds. Open to experienced OB/GYNs and new grads, but you must be fluent in English and Spanish and comfortable with hospital rotations and call.
Physical Therapist – Up to $25K Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Laredo Medical Center
- Location: Laredo, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Sign-on: Up to $25,000
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA, EAP, 401(k) with match, vacation, sick leave, holidays, personal day, tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, internal promotion paths
Hospital-based PT role working with children and adults, doing evals, treatment plans, and ongoing reassessments. Good match if you have a Bachelor’s in PT, a Texas PT license, and want strong benefits plus growth in a large medical center.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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