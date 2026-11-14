Laredo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in clinics and hospitals across town. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: The Skin Clinics of Texas

The Skin Clinics of Texas Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (discussed in interview)

Outpatient dermatology role under Dr. Elbert Belk, focused on exams, derm assessments, treatment plans, and patient education. Great fit if you’re a Texas-licensed NP who wants to build or deepen skills in dermatology in a growing local practice.

Employer: The Skin Clinics of Texas

The Skin Clinics of Texas Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.00 per hour starting

Hands-on role helping with patient exams, derm procedures, room prep, and charting in a fast-paced clinic. Good option if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish) and want to grow your skills in a specialty setting.

Employer: Protouch Staffing (for an established practice)

Protouch Staffing (for an established practice) Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM , plus rotating hospital coverage and call

Mon–Thu, , plus rotating hospital coverage and call Salary: Based on experience, plus production incentives

Based on experience, plus production incentives Benefits: Medical & malpractice insurance, 15 days vacation, CME allowance, license renewal help, relocation assistance

Full-scope OB/GYN with clinic, surgeries, deliveries, and hospital rounds. Open to experienced OB/GYNs and new grads, but you must be fluent in English and Spanish and comfortable with hospital rotations and call.

Employer: Laredo Medical Center

Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Sign-on: Up to $25,000

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA, EAP, 401(k) with match, vacation, sick leave, holidays, personal day, tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, internal promotion paths

Hospital-based PT role working with children and adults, doing evals, treatment plans, and ongoing reassessments. Good match if you have a Bachelor’s in PT, a Texas PT license, and want strong benefits plus growth in a large medical center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.