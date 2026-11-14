Laredo’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in auto and entry-level marketing. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s solid money to be made.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: Laredo, TX

Laredo, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission and bonuses)

Join a high-volume dealership selling new and used vehicles. You’ll get monthly bonuses, medical insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, and an employee vehicle purchase program, plus training even if you’re new to auto sales.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: Laredo, TX

Laredo, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission and bonuses)

Focus on pre-owned inventory at a busy lot with one of the largest selections in the area. This role is great if you like variety, want advancement opportunities, and enjoy a performance-based pay structure.

Employer: Royal Collective

Location: Laredo, TX (in person)

Laredo, TX (in person) Type: Full-time, entry level

Salary: $47,000 – $56,700 per year

Perfect if you’re just starting out in marketing or sales. You’ll work on brand campaigns, talk with customers, help drive sales, and get ongoing training in sales, leadership, and business development.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.