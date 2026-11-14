undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Laredo Sales & Marketing – Multiple Openings, Up to $56K+
Laredo’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in auto and entry-level marketing. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s solid money to be made.
AUTOMOTIVE SALES & LEASING CONSULTANT
- Employer: Sames Auto Group
- Location: Laredo, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (commission and bonuses)
Join a high-volume dealership selling new and used vehicles. You’ll get monthly bonuses, medical insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, and an employee vehicle purchase program, plus training even if you’re new to auto sales.
AUTOMOTIVE SALES & LEASING CONSULTANT – PRE-OWNED
- Employer: Sames Auto Group
- Location: Laredo, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (commission and bonuses)
Focus on pre-owned inventory at a busy lot with one of the largest selections in the area. This role is great if you like variety, want advancement opportunities, and enjoy a performance-based pay structure.
Junior Marketing Associate
- Employer: Royal Collective
- Location: Laredo, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time, entry level
- Salary: $47,000 – $56,700 per year
Perfect if you’re just starting out in marketing or sales. You’ll work on brand campaigns, talk with customers, help drive sales, and get ongoing training in sales, leadership, and business development.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.