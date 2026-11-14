Laredo’s auto shops are busy, and that means steady work for people who like cars and don’t mind being on their feet. These roles all come with solid benefits and room to grow your skills.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Move customer and dealer vehicles around the lot and service area, help keep the drive clean, and support the service team. Good fit if you’re bilingual, have a clean driver’s license, and like staying active on the job.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing oil changes, fluid checks, and basic maintenance while you learn more advanced skills. Comes with medical, 401k, paid vacation, and is great if you have 1–2 years of auto experience and your own tools.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced tech role handling diagnostics and repairs on engines, brakes, suspension, A/C, and electrical systems. Ideal if you’ve got solid shop experience, can work with diagnostic equipment, and want steady work with benefits and training.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great step up from lube tech: you’ll do brakes, suspension, alignments, cooling systems, and inspections with growing diagnostic work. Good for techs with 2–4 years experience who want to build toward ASE certifications.

If any of these sound like you, click through, check the details, and apply soon so your name is in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.