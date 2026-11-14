Laredo’s auto and trades scene is busy right now, and shops are looking for people who aren’t afraid to work with their hands. If you’ve got mechanical skills (or want to grow them), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a professional body shop doing body and fender repair, welding, frame alignment, and diagnostics. Comes with competitive wages, medical insurance, 401k, paid vacation/holidays, and an employee vehicle purchase program.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing oil changes, fluid checks, basic maintenance, and customer service. Training is provided, and you get competitive wages, medical insurance, 401k, paid vacation/holidays, and an employee vehicle purchase program.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, read the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.