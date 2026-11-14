Laredo’s food scene is busy, and a few big names are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced kitchens or leading a crew, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 4821 San Bernardo, Laredo, TX 78040

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run daily restaurant operations, train and supervise crew, and keep service friendly and fast. Perks may include daily pay access, tuition help, GED at no cost, wellness programs, and discounts (based on eligibility).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 2119 Pine, Laredo, TX 78043

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar shift lead role at a different Pizza Hut location. You’ll coach team members, watch food safety, and support the Restaurant Manager while serving guests in a clean, welcoming store.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 1519 Guadalupe, Laredo, TX 78040

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re a results‑oriented self‑starter who likes leading a team. Expect a fast pace, customer interaction, and responsibility for cost controls and shift cleanliness.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 5303 McPherson Rd, Laredo, TX 78041

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another Pizza Hut shift lead spot, ideal if you need flexible hours and have reliable transportation. You’ll oversee prep, cleaning tasks, and guest service while keeping standards high.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Texas A&M International University, Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the kitchen team on campus: cook from standard recipes, set up stations, train staff, and keep food safety tight. Good for experienced cooks who want steady hours, leadership duties, and a large, stable employer.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.