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Texas
Tips for choosing an ACA Marketplace health plan
10 days ago
Residents in Texas who need affordable health insurance and do not qualify for Medicaid or CHIP can use ACA Marketplace plans during the current open enrollment period. The Texas Department of Insurance offers tips on how to compare plans, check coverage for doctors and prescriptions, and choose a plan that fits your budget. Learn more: https://www.tdi.texas.gov/blog/open-enrollment-choose-right-health-plan.html
This content is adapted from materials provided by Laredo Nurse-Family Partnership - CLPHD
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.