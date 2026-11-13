Residents in Texas who need affordable health insurance and do not qualify for Medicaid or CHIP can use ACA Marketplace plans during the current open enrollment period. The Texas Department of Insurance offers tips on how to compare plans, check coverage for doctors and prescriptions, and choose a plan that fits your budget. Learn more: https://www.tdi.texas.gov/blog/open-enrollment-choose-right-health-plan.html

This content is adapted from materials provided by Laredo Nurse-Family Partnership - CLPHD