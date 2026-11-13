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Laredo
District 6 bulky item cleanup on Nov. 19
9 days ago
The City of Laredo Solid Waste Services will hold its Fall 2026 bulky item clean-up for District 6 on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Residents should place eligible bulky items at the curb before 6:00 a.m. on pickup day, have all items ready for collection, and keep streets clear with no obstructions. For help finding your council district, use the city’s address lookup map: Find your Council District. For questions, call (956) 796-1098 or 311.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Laredo Solid Waste Services
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