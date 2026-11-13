The City of Laredo Utilities Department will begin filling the Killam Elevated Storage Tank early on Monday, November 16, 2026, and homes and businesses nearby may have low water pressure or brief pressure changes during this work. Possible affected areas are from International Blvd. to Bob Bullock Loop (west to east) and from Orange Blossom Loop to E. Del Mar Blvd. (north to south). For questions or concerns, call (956) 721-2010 or 3-1-1.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Laredo Utilities Department