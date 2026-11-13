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Laredo
Water service restored after valve work in District 5
10 days ago
The City of Laredo Utilities Department has completed water valve replacement at E. Del Mar Blvd. & McPherson Rd. in District 5, and water service is now being gradually restored to affected homes and businesses; customers should expect some time for water pressure to return to normal. More information: https://arcg.is/1yXavX5
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Laredo Utilities Department
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