Laredo’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Laredo, TX

Laredo, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into retail leadership with a global brand. You’ll help run the store, coach the team, handle cash and fuel transactions, and keep the place clean and safe. Comes with benefits like health coverage, PTO, 401(k), holiday pay, and bonus potential, plus strong “promote from within” growth paths.

Employer: Royal Collective

Location: Laredo, TX

Laredo, TX Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $700–$850 per week

Front-line customer role in a retail setting, perfect if you’re friendly and love helping people. You’ll greet shoppers, explain products and promos, handle purchases, and keep the area tidy. Great fit if you’re outgoing, dependable, and possibly bilingual (English/Spanish).

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Laredo, TX

Laredo, TX Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $16.00–$19.00 per hour

Hands-on role for a licensed pro who enjoys cutting hair, grooming, and making clients feel great. You’ll do haircuts, shaves, beard trims, recommend products, and help at the front desk. Includes flexible schedule and paid time off.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.