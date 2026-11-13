Laredo has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like working with cars and staying active on your feet. These roles are great if you enjoy seeing instant results from your work and talking with customers.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at a dealership getting vehicles ready for customers. You’ll wash, vacuum, polish, fuel cars, help keep the shop area clean, and move vehicles around the lot. Benefits include medical insurance, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, and an employee vehicle purchase program. Bilingual (English/Spanish) and able to lift up to 125 lbs is preferred.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take your detailing skills on the road and clean cars at customers’ homes or workplaces. You’ll handle full interior and exterior detailing and need your own equipment, reliable transportation, and a valid driver’s license. Good fit if you like working on your own and managing your own schedule.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.