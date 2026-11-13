Laredo neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need a TV, furniture, or craft supplies, take a look below.

Item: LG 55 inch LED TV with remote

LG with remote Condition: Excellent shape , fully working, but picture is darker on the right side of the screen

, fully working, but of the screen Cost: Free to the first person who shows up

Location: La Bota Ranch, Laredo, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option if you need a TV for a spare room, kids’ room, or don’t mind a darker area on the screen.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vanity base (bottom only) – no top included

– no top included Condition: Used – Fair , as is Top 3 drawers work Remaining drawers need repairs Owner says it is very sturdy and has new rails you can use to fix it

, Category: Furniture → Bedroom Furniture → Vanities & Makeup Tables

Furniture → Bedroom Furniture → Vanities & Makeup Tables Location: South Laredo, Laredo, TX (must pick up there)

(must pick up there) Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Great for someone handy who can repair drawers or wants a solid base to repaint or refinish.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Hundreds of porcelain doll and ceramic molds

Extras included: A pouring table and all the kilns required (per poster)

A and (per poster) Quantity: Hundreds of art, doll, and ceramic molds

of art, doll, and ceramic molds Location: Laredo, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a big free deal for crafters, artists, teachers, or anyone wanting to start ceramic or doll-making projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Laredo tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.