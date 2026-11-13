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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Laredo Right Now
Laredo neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need a TV, furniture, or craft supplies, take a look below.
LG 55” LED TV
- Item: LG 55 inch LED TV with remote
- Condition: Excellent shape, fully working, but picture is darker on the right side of the screen
- Cost: Free to the first person who shows up
- Location: La Bota Ranch, Laredo, TX
- Source: nextdoor.com
Good option if you need a TV for a spare room, kids’ room, or don’t mind a darker area on the screen.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vanity
- Item: Vanity base (bottom only) – no top included
- Condition: Used – Fair, as is
- Top 3 drawers work
- Remaining drawers need repairs
- Owner says it is very sturdy and has new rails you can use to fix it
- Category: Furniture → Bedroom Furniture → Vanities & Makeup Tables
- Location: South Laredo, Laredo, TX (must pick up there)
- Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Great for someone handy who can repair drawers or wants a solid base to repaint or refinish.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Porcelain doll molds
- Item: Hundreds of porcelain doll and ceramic molds
- Extras included: A pouring table and all the kilns required (per poster)
- Quantity: Hundreds of art, doll, and ceramic molds
- Location: Laredo, TX
- Source: nextdoor.com
This is a big free deal for crafters, artists, teachers, or anyone wanting to start ceramic or doll-making projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Laredo tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.